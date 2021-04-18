iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $500,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000.

Shares of EWN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.55. 76,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,203. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

