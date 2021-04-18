iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Stake Cut by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88.

