iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

