iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,359,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 43,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

