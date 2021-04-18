iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $108.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

