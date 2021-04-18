iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $144.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

