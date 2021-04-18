iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 36.3% in March

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

