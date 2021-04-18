iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iStar by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 137,212 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iStar by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAR opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

