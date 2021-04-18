Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $436.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.22 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 766,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

