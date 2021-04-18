Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 3,684 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $39.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

