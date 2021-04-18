Jacobsen Capital Management Has $402,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.54. The company had a trading volume of 268,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,869. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

