Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.80.

HD traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.82 and a twelve month high of $323.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.