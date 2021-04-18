Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Investec assumed coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jadestone Energy stock remained flat at $$0.82 during trading on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

