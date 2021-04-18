Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jadestone Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Investec assumed coverage on Jadestone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Jadestone Energy stock remained flat at $$0.82 during trading on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

