Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DHY stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

