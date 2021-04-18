Jane Street Group LLC Invests $48,000 in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The New Home by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,335 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWHM stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

