Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,799 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

ETM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE ETM opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

