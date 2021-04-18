Jason M. Meggs Sells 6,000 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNH opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.