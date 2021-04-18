JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $115.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC increased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $67,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 614,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

