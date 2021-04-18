JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,900 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 448,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,986.3 days.

JFEEF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 15,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. JFE has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JFEEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.