JMP Securities Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.82. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

