John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,192.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $23.06 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

