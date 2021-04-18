Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 514,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,165,055. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

