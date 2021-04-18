JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day moving average is $244.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $204.20 and a twelve month high of $261.86.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

