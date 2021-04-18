JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 388,258 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Hilltop worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hilltop by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Hilltop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

