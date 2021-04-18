JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 56,223 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

