JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,429 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.25% of Spark Energy worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Spark Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

