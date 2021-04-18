Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives £109.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £109.14 ($142.59).

A number of brokerages have commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of JET traded down GBX 91 ($1.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 7,883 ($102.99). The stock had a trading volume of 128,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,983.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,996.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

