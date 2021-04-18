Kava.io Hits 1-Day Volume of $126.62 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $310.76 million and approximately $126.62 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.31 or 0.00009628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00051582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.91 or 0.00337075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006206 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,610,975 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

