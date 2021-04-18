KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. 2,072,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,433. KBR has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KBR’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in KBR by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

