Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 1,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $33.34 million during the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

