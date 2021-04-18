KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

WFC stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.