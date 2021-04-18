KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

