KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 993 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.