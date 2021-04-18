Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 853,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,679.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KNCAF remained flat at $$5.27 on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.