Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 853,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,679.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KNCAF remained flat at $$5.27 on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.86.
About Konica Minolta
