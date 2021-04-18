KuboCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 121.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One KuboCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuboCoin has a market cap of $4.85 million and $5.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuboCoin has traded up 101.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00275407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.28 or 0.00711097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,208.29 or 1.00077892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00841697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KuboCoin Coin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

