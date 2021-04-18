Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.20. 584,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $136.38 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

