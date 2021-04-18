Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.