Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $750.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.60.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $643.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.73 and a 200 day moving average of $492.86. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.