Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.51 on Friday, reaching $255.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

