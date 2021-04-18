Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.84. 2,009,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

