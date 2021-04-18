Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,558,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.75 and its 200-day moving average is $273.63. The company has a market cap of $876.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

