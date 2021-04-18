Latitude Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $17.47 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $708.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

