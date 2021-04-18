Latitude Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $375.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.64 and its 200-day moving average is $316.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

