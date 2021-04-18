Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $33.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $148.29. 72,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,598. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $147.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.