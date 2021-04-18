Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,228. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

