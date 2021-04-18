Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.08. 1,056,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,183. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $152.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

