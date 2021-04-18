Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up about 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE GL traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. 492,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,678. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.