Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

