Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $23.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,068. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

