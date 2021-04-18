Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

LILA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

LILA stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

